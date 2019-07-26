Comments
DETROIT (the Patch) — The Detroit Institute of Arts is making a special impact on the community’s senior population. Last year, nearly 7,000 metro Detroiters participated in exclusive programs for adults 55 and over at the Detroit Institute of Arts where they engaged with the community through art.
DETROIT (the Patch) — The Detroit Institute of Arts is making a special impact on the community’s senior population. Last year, nearly 7,000 metro Detroiters participated in exclusive programs for adults 55 and over at the Detroit Institute of Arts where they engaged with the community through art.
“The DIA provides vital programs for seniors from across Southeast Michigan that give them an opportunity to enjoy one-of-a-kind art, history and culture,” said Nicole Urban, program manager for the Macomb Community Action Office of Senior Services. “Sometimes people become isolated as they age and these activities help keep them connected to people and the community.”
Thursdays at the Museum is one of the DIA’s most popular programs, offering a wide range of art-related activities including tours, art talks, screenings of classic films and art-making. Many senior groups visit the museum specifically to participate in the program.
Click here to continue.
You must log in to post a comment.