MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying a man.

The sheriff’s office says a man entered a business on Hall Road in Macomb Township at 2 a.m. Friday and stole merchandise from the business.

The man reportedly distracted the cashier and took the merchandise before leaving in a small silver car according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Wiley at 586-307-8230.

