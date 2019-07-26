DETROIT, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– On Friday, Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence introduced a bill to rename the East Jefferson Avenue post office after the late Aretha Franklin. The new name will be: The Aretha Franklin Post Office Building.
Congresswoman Lawrence feels that it will be a great tribute to her friend and it will upheld Franklin’s musical legacy.
Franklin is a Detroit icon who grew up singing at New Bethel Baptist Church, where her father Reverend C.L. Franklin ministered on Sunday mornings.
She eventually went on to have multiple No. 1 hits and a host of Grammy’s and other accolades. She is fondly remembered as the Queen of Soul.
