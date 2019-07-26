Comments
(CBS DETROIT)– State Representative Lynn Afendoulis introduced a bill Thursday that would permit only the Michigan and United States flags to be flown on state office buildings. This comes after Governor Whitmer flew rainbow flags over the Romney office building to commemorate Pride Month.
State Rep. Afendoulis believes that it’s inappropriate to promote any form of social policy on state buildings.
Whitmer responded with a tweet.
My veto pen is ready 🖊 https://t.co/Z3q08NVZNB
— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) July 26, 2019
