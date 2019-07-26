Comments
GRAND HAVEN, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– Keeghan Buffum of Grand Haven, MI was unpacking her daughter’s things after coming back from a Pennsylvania trip. As she opened the trunk, she saw a snake.
For about 24 hours, she was unable to locate it in her car. But, she still had errands to run.
Eventually, Buffum found the snake on the floor of her car Thursday. She retrieved the snake and let it slither away.
Buffum is unsure of what type of snake was in her car, but believes it was harmless.
