DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Two men are in custody after illegally dumping items on the city’s west side.
Police say the two men turned themselves in to authorities. The suspects were identified as 20-year-old Brandon Novak and 20-year-old Joseph Journeau.
It happened in the 17600 block of Joy Road where police say a pastor of a church contacted them.
The pastor told police he saw on his security camera to men exiting a U-Haul truck and dumping a large amount of debris in the rear alley.
Investigators submitted a warrant for review and it was approved for the following charges: one charge each of Littering on Private Property.
