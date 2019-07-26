Menu
First Forecast Tonight- Friday July 26, 2019
Beautiful start to the weekend
5 hours ago
Travel
Only CBS
News
Latest Headlines
38-Year Old Man Goes Missing In Lake Michigan, Search Crews Are Looking
A 38-year-old man is missing after he, his wife and their two children were swept into Lake Michigan from the mouth of the Big Sable River in western Michigan.
Michigan Judge Denies Challenge To New Lead Rules Following Flint Water Crisis
A Michigan judge has rejected a legal challenge to the state's new rules governing lead in drinking water that were implemented after the Flint crisis.
'Always Make Your Bed' Author Awards Scholarship To 3 Detroit Students
Three Detroit Public Schools graduating seniors were awarded with a scholarship from Danielle Hughes --native Detroiter and author -- at her book signing Thursday.
Carbon Monoxide Safety In Michigan: What You Need To Know
One thousand families have received carbon monoxide detectors through a Michigan program. Here's what residents should know.
Michigan Woman Finds Snake In Car
Keeghan Buffum of Grand Haven, MI was unpacking her daughter's things after coming back from a Pennsylvania trip. As she opened the trunk, she saw a snake.
Detroit Man Charged In Fatal Beating Of Motorist After Crash
Lawrence Davis has been charged in the fatal beating of another man following a car crash on the city's west side early Monday morning.
First Forecast Tonight- Friday July 26, 2019
Beautiful start to the weekend
5 hours ago
First Forecast Weather July 26, 2019 (Today)
Warmer Temperatures Today
9 hours ago
Weather Stories
Expect Cloudy Skies, Then Hot Temperatures Ahead In Detroit
The weather forecast for Detroit has hot temperatures predicted for the upcoming week, starting on Thursday.
Expect Mostly Cloudy Skies, Then Hot Temperatures Ahead In Detroit
Detroit is due to experience light rainfall this coming week, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone.
Latest Sports
Derek Jeter's Foundation Donates $3.2M For Michigan Ballfields
A charitable organization founded by former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter is donating about $3.2 million to renovate a baseball and softball complex at his Michigan high school.
Vince McMahon On WWE's Future: 'Not Going To Go Back To That Gory Crap'
Vince McMahon's WWE plans to get edgier, as ratings and attendance slump, and All Elite Wrestling lurks... but not back to Attitude Era.
WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: 'Dustin Johnson No Stranger To Memphis'
Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy look to get back on track at TPC Southwind, home of the updated WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
Fantasy Football 2019: Ravens Top CBS Sports Defense Projections
Defense/Special Teams can factor into fantasy outcomes, and CBS Sports projects the Baltimore Ravens to be the top unit this season.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Metro Detroit Concerts Happening In August
Music is what makes us move, laugh, and enjoy life. Be sure to attend these concerts in the upcoming month of August.
10 Ways To Prepare For a Natural Disaster
From earthquakes in California to hurricanes in the Atlantic, natural disasters can create life-threatening situations. These disasters vary somewhat in the ways you prepare.
5 Events Worth Checking Out In Detroit This Week
From a workshop to a live performance, there's plenty to enjoy in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.
Top Summer 2019 Reads
Summer is the perfect time to scratch some books off your reading list. Here's some of the top summer reads this year:
5 Ways To Beat The Heat
The summer heat makes for a beautiful day, but it can be unbearable. Here are some ways to ensure you stay safe while enjoying the sun:
Top Metro Detroit Vegetarian Restaurants
Are you a vegetarian and in need of some great restaurants. Keep reading!
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Travel From Detroit To New York City For The Governor's Ball
Looking for the right time to visit New York City, but hoping to skip the typical Big Apple tourist scene in favor of a more local experience?
Autos
Tesla CEO To Teach Customers How To Use Car
Tesla executives are looking for ways to improve service and lower costs after the company posted another three months of major losses Wednesday. One proposed strategy: doing a better job of teaching customers how to use their cars.
GM Unveils A Radically New Corvette
General Motors has unveiled the eighth generation of the Chevrolet Corvette. The model is, arguably, the biggest change for the Corvette since the sports car was first introduced in 1953.
CBS Entertainment
Stream The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 26, 2019 at 5:10 pm
