Comments
Today, soap legend Susan Lucci opens up to Dr. Oz about her nearly fatal heart emergency, and why she says it was the wake-up call she needed. We take a closer look at her symptoms and the procedure that saved her life.
Dr. Oz also explains how a heart emergency like Susan Lucci’s can happen to you and how to reduce your risk for a heart attack.
Plus, CBD products have become a billion-dollar industry and claim to help with everything from pain to anxiety.
You must log in to post a comment.