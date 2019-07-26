



– Michigan Department of Transportation contract crews are gearing up for multiple lane closures and total closures on Metro Detroit state roadways this weekend in order to maintain project deadlines, many of which are scheduled to be finished by the end of the summer/early fall.

MDOT says they appreciate everyone’s patience during this much-needed work and are asking drivers to please continue to follow all posted speed limits and other signs in work zones.

Here are the closures for the weekend:

Macomb County:

– Eastbound I-696 will have the two left lanes open from Dequindre Road to I-94, 7 p.m. Friday – 5 a.m. Monday.

Oakland County:

– I-75 will have one lane open in each direction from Square Lake Road to Baldwin Road, 4 a.m. Saturday – 5 a.m. Monday.

– Eastbound I-96 will have one lane open at Wixom Road, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday.

– Eastbound M-5 will be closed from Grand River Avenue to Farmington Road, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday.

– Eastbound M-5 will be closed from I-696 to M-102 (8 Mile Road), 9 p.m. Friday – 5 a.m. Monday.

– Westbound I-696 will have one lane open from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275, 4 a.m. – noon Saturday.

– Eastbound I-696 will have one lane open from I-275 to US-24, 4 a.m. – noon Sunday.

– M-59 will be closed between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Opdyke Road, 10 p.m. Friday – 5 a.m. Monday.

Wayne County:

– Eastbound I-94 will be closed from I-96 to Conner Street, 9 p.m. Friday – 4 p.m. Saturday; remains closed from I-96 to I-75 until 5 a.m. Monday.

– Westbound I-94 will have one lane open from M-1 (Woodward Avenue) to US-12 (Michigan Avenue), 9 p.m. Friday – 5 a.m. Monday.

– I-375 will have one lane open in each direction from I-75 to Jefferson Avenue, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily Saturday and Sunday.

– M-10 will have one lane open in each direction from I-94 to M-8, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily Saturday and Sunday.

– Northbound M-39 (Southfield Road) will have one lane open from M-85 (Fort Street) to Dix-Toledo Road, 9 a.m. Friday – Thursday, Aug. 8.

– Northbound US-24 will have one lane open from I-96 to 5 Mile Road/Fenkell Avenue through mid-August.

