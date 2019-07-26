Comments
(CBS DETROIT)– Starting on July 29, 2019, Wayne State University will be hosting a summer engineering camp for Metro Detroit youth. Kids ages 7-17 will be able to learn about computer science skills and STEM careers through field trips and mentorship.
Youth who register will receive one camp t-shirt, backpack, lanyard, and a water bottle for the summer program. The cost of the program is $350 per week. Before and aftercare is available to families for an additional cost.
