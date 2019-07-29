Comments
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– According to Georgetown Township authorities, a 15-year missing boy’s body has been recovered from an inland lake at a park in Western Michigan.
On Sunday evening, search crews started looking for him due to a report that he was missing.
He was found along a beach. He was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.
His identity has not been released. An investigation regarding his death is happening now.
