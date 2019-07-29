Gov. Whitmer Signs Executive Directive To Put Michigan Jobs FirstGovernor Gretchen Whitmer signed the Michigan Jobs First executive directive Monday at Lecom Utility Contractors in Roseville to revamp the State’s purchasing policies to ensure that the State awards contracts to companies that create good-paying jobs in Michigan and are good stewards of the state. Currently, only 70 percent of state contracts are awarded to in-state businesses.

Police: Group Pays For $137 Meal With Funny MoneyThe Shelby Township Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a group of people.

Democratic Debates In Detroit: What You Need To KnowThe nation will be watching Detroit this week as the democratic candidates for president take to the stage downtown.

Michigan Political Director Lauren Bealore Makes History And Inspires WomenA natural-born leader, Lauren Bealore-a Michigan native and Michigan State graduate- is breaking barriers in government and policy.

Walmart Taco Seasoning Recalled In MI Over Salmonella FearsThe FDA has announced a precautionary recall of taco seasonings sold in Michigan and nationwide.

Water Authority Funds Available To Help Customers With BillsThe Great Lakes Water Authority is making available more than $1.2 million to help some customers in Detroit and Flint with current and past-due water bills.