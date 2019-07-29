Comments
DETROIT, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– 46-year-old Detroit native Danny Lee Woods was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the illegal selling of crack cocaine and heroin mixed with fentanyl.
Authorities state that Woods was found selling drugs at Sasser Playground. Woods also had a loaded pistol in his waistband, which was later hidden behind a tree inside the park.
In his plea agreement, Woods agreed to qualify as a Career Offender.
Officials arrested him, citing that parks are supposed to be safe spaces for children and families.
