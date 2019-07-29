46-Year Old Michigan Man Sentenced To 20 Years For Selling Drugs In Playground46-year-old Detroit native Danny Lee Woods was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the illegal selling of crack cocaine and heroin mixed with fentanyl.

Police: Bicyclist In Critical Condition After Being Struck By VehicleAfter being struck by a vehicle in Clawson, police say a bicyclist is in critical condition.

Dangerous Lake Michigan Waves Force Cancellation Of Boat EventThe Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival of Ships has been canceled due to large waves on Lake Michigan.

University Of Detroit-Mercy And Wayne State Receive Over $19 Million For Research ProgramUniversity of Detroit Mercy (Detroit Mercy) and Wayne State University's (WSU) ReBUILDetroit program recently received a renewal grant of more than $19 million over five years from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Gov. Whitmer Signs Executive Directive To Put Michigan Jobs FirstGovernor Gretchen Whitmer signed the Michigan Jobs First executive directive Monday at Lecom Utility Contractors in Roseville to revamp the State’s purchasing policies to ensure that the State awards contracts to companies that create good-paying jobs in Michigan and are good stewards of the state. Currently, only 70 percent of state contracts are awarded to in-state businesses.

Police: Group Pays For $137 Meal With Funny MoneyThe Shelby Township Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a group of people.