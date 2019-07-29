Comments
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT)— The nation will be watching Detroit this week as the democratic candidates for president take to the stage downtown.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Detroit debates:
CNN is airing the Democratic National Committee-sanctioned debates live from the Fox Theatre in Detroit at 8 p.m. on July 30 and 31.
Here’s who it will include:
First night (July 30)
- Marianne Williamson
- John Delaney
- John Hickenlooper
- Tim Ryan
- Steve Bullock
- Amy Klobuchar
- Beto O’Rourke
- Pete Buttigieg
- Elizabeth Warren
- Bernie Sanders
Second night (July 31)
- Jay Inslee
- Kirsten Gillibrand
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Michael Bennet
- Bill de Blasio
- Cory Booker
- Julián Castro
- Kamala Harris
- Joe Biden
