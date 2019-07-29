Comments
BATTLE CREEK (CBS DETROIT/AP) — Authorities say a man has died after being struck by a tree that fell onto a boat at a lake in southern Michigan.
Battle Creek police say several people were on the pontoon boat, which was docked Sunday afternoon at Goguac Lake about 110 miles west of Detroit when the tree fell.
No other injuries were reported.
The man’s name wasn’t immediately released, but police said he was a 30-year-old from Battle Creek. Police didn’t immediately say what may have caused the tree to fall.
