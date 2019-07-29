Filed Under:michigan state police

METRO DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan State Police announced Monday they will continue their Operation Freeway of Love crackdown.

On Twitter last week, the department said they had 165 total stops on a section of the Lodge that was recently renamed after Aretha Franklin.

Now, the department says it is expanding their crackdown to include the entire Lodge Freeway from downtown to Eight Mile Road and I-96 near Middlebelt.

Police will be looking at excessive speed, seat belts, following too closely and other aggressive driving behaviors.

