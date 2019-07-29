METRO DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan State Police announced Monday they will continue their Operation Freeway of Love crackdown.
Today we continue with Operation Freeway of Love. This is expanding to include the entire Lodge from downtown to Eight Mile Road. We will be looking at excessive speed, seatbelts, following too closely and other aggressive driving behaviors. #DriveMichiganSafely pic.twitter.com/eQ022h7LZu
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) July 29, 2019
On Twitter last week, the department said they had 165 total stops on a section of the Lodge that was recently renamed after Aretha Franklin.
Now, the department says it is expanding their crackdown to include the entire Lodge Freeway from downtown to Eight Mile Road and I-96 near Middlebelt.
We will also continue our increased traffic presence on I96 near Middlebelt "Operation Westside" starting this afternoon. Both posts will be using their traffic units to look for those drivers that are more likely to cause a traffic crash. #DriveMichiganSafely pic.twitter.com/XzFTYxz9mq
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) July 29, 2019
Police will be looking at excessive speed, seat belts, following too closely and other aggressive driving behaviors.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.