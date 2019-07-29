38-Year Old Man Goes Missing In Lake Michigan, Search Crews Are LookingA 38-year-old man is missing after he, his wife and their two children were swept into Lake Michigan from the mouth of the Big Sable River in western Michigan.

Michigan Judge Denies Challenge To New Lead Rules Following Flint Water CrisisA Michigan judge has rejected a legal challenge to the state's new rules governing lead in drinking water that were implemented after the Flint crisis.

'Always Make Your Bed' Author Awards Scholarship To 3 Detroit StudentsThree Detroit Public Schools graduating seniors were awarded with a scholarship from Danielle Hughes --native Detroiter and author -- at her book signing Thursday.

Carbon Monoxide Safety In Michigan: What You Need To KnowOne thousand families have received carbon monoxide detectors through a Michigan program. Here's what residents should know.

Michigan Woman Finds Snake In CarKeeghan Buffum of Grand Haven, MI was unpacking her daughter's things after coming back from a Pennsylvania trip. As she opened the trunk, she saw a snake.

Detroit Man Charged In Fatal Beating Of Motorist After CrashLawrence Davis has been charged in the fatal beating of another man following a car crash on the city's west side early Monday morning.