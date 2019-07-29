Comments
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say a Rochester Hills couple returned home to their house engulfed in flames.
It happened early Sunday morning on Longview Avenue according to police and no one was inside the home. The fire is still under investigation.
The couple, ages 61 and 62, appeared to be hoarding items inside the home causing firefighters longer to control the fire officials said.
The 61-year-old woman told police earlier in the day she smelled something that reminded her of a campfire smell.
She told officials she couldn’t find the source of the smell.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.