SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Shelby Township Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a group of people.
Happy Monday, Team! Anyone happen to know any of this merry band? Their $137 bill at Nicks 22nd Street got paid with some funny money….which our friends at Nicks didn't find funny in the slightest. If you have info, please call Det. Johnson at 586-731-2121 ext. 348 pic.twitter.com/rkcgx7C16n
— Shelby Twp PD (@ShelbyTwp911) July 29, 2019
Police say the “merry band” paid for a bill with some “funny money.” Their bill was $137.
It happened at Nick’s 22nd Street located at 48900 Van Dyke Ave.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Johnson at 586-731-2121 ext. 348.
