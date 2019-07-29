Filed Under:Shelby Township Police Department

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Shelby Township Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a group of people.

Police say the “merry band” paid for a bill with some “funny money.” Their bill was $137.

It happened at Nick’s 22nd Street located at 48900 Van Dyke Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Johnson at 586-731-2121 ext. 348.

