FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Two men wearing bandannas broke into a home Sunday, assaulted a woman, stabbed a man and then fled on nearby railroad tracks according to police.
It happened around 6:55 p.m. and the two men fled south on the railroad tracks at Sandy Creek Road and I-75, police said.
Police say one was described as a white man in his 20s wearing a green shirt and black shorts, the other was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s with black hair. He was said to be wearing a white or tan shirt with blue jean shorts according to police.
Michigan State Police is asking anyone with information to call 734-242-3500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
