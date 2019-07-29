(CNN) — Soon Tesla owners will be able to stream Netflix and YouTube from the car’s center dashboard so they can catch up and binge on their favorite shows on the road.

However, the mode only works while the car is stopped.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce the upcoming feature, saying that it may be available in August and “not more than a few months” if it doesn’t roll out next month.

Maybe August, not more than a few months — e^👁🥧 (@elonmusk) July 27, 2019

Musk says that it is an “amazingly immersive, cinematic feel” due to the comfortable seats and surround sound audio, and that it has an “old school drive in movie experience.”

When full self-driving is approved by regulators, we will enable video while moving — e^👁🥧 (@elonmusk) July 27, 2019

Yeah, feels just like an old school drive in movie experience, but with much better sound — e^👁🥧 (@elonmusk) July 27, 2019

“When full self-driving is approved by regulators, we will enable video while moving,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

Netflix, YouTube and new console entertainment additions will be packaged with Autopilot V10, Tesla’s driver assistance system, which may be rolling out to wide at the end of August. But, that is largely dependent on how smoothly the rollout goes to Tesla owners in the Early Access Program.

Depends on how release to owners with early access goes, but hopefully wide release by end of August — e^👁🥧 (@elonmusk) July 28, 2019

Musk says that V10 will have improved highway Autopilot, better traffic light and stop sign recognition and Smart Summon.

Smart Summon is one of the more advanced features coming to Tesla cars. Cars with this feature can automatically navigate through a parking lot, find an available parking space and then come back to you when summoned.

