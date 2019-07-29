Comments
MICHIGAN (the Patch) — The FDA has announced a precautionary recall of taco seasonings sold in Michigan and nationwide. The taco seasoning, produced by Kansas-based Williams Foods LLC, were sold under brand names Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning, found in Walmart stores, as well as H-E-B Taco Seasoning, sold by the Texas-based chain.
MICHIGAN (the Patch) — The FDA has announced a precautionary recall of taco seasonings sold in Michigan and nationwide. The taco seasoning, produced by Kansas-based Williams Foods LLC, were sold under brand names Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning, found in Walmart stores, as well as H-E-B Taco Seasoning, sold by the Texas-based chain.
According to the FDA, these products have been recalled:
- 1-ounce package of Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix, with an item number of 564829444. The product’s UPC is 0 78742 24572 0, with a best by date of 07/08/2021 and 07/09/2021.
- 1.25-ounce package HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium, with an item number of 050215. The product’s UPC is 0 41220 79609 0, with a best by date of 07/10/2021, 07/11/2021 and 07/15/2021.
The company says the taco seasoning contains cumin that is part of a separate salmonella recall issued by Mincing Spice Company.
Consumers who purchased the affected product should not use it and are urged to discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
So far, there have not been any consumer complaints or reports of illness linked to the taco seasoning.
Click here to continue.
You must log in to post a comment.