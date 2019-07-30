The weather report shows more rain is in store for Detroit today, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Today’s forecast predicts 0.09 inches of rain, while the chance of rain will remain below 47 percent for the balance of the week.
The next few days will also bring warm temperatures, expected to stick around through Monday. The weather will bring a high temperature of 84 degrees on Saturday.
Skies will partially clear tomorrow, remaining partly cloudy through Friday. Winds will continue to be fairly calm in the course of the week, with the highest speeds tomorrow at only 8 mph.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
You must log in to post a comment.