(CBS DETROIT)-On early Tuesday morning, an alligator was found wandering on the side of the road in Livingston County.
According to reports, police received a call around 4:20 a.m. after a woman called them. The woman stated that she saw the alligator cross the road and keep going.
The Livingston County police have seized the alligator.
The alligator was then transported to the Livingston County Animal Shelter. It is said that the alligator is about two feet long and about 10 pounds.
