Comments
(CBS DETROIT)– The City of Southfield is looking to hire people in the following departments: Public Safety, General Employment, and Non-Career. Some of the positions they are seeking to fill are Police Officer, Firefighter, Building Inspector, and Parks & Recreation Driver.
(CBS DETROIT)– The City of Southfield is looking to hire people in the following departments: Public Safety, General Employment, and Non-Career. Some of the positions they are seeking to fill are Police Officer, Firefighter, Building Inspector, and Parks & Recreation Driver.
The application can be found on the company website. For individuals who may have a disability or special needs, call (248) 796-4700 (voice) or email Human Resources at hrsupport@cityofsouthfield.com.
Any City of Southfield job-related questions should be directed to the Human Resources Department.
Click here for more information about job openings.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.