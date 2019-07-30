Comments
(CBS DETROIT)– On Friday, August 2, 2019, The Detroit Lions are hosting their annual Family Fest on Ford Field. Presented by Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers, the fest is free and open to the general public.
The gates are to open at 4:30 p.m. The Lions scrimmage will start at 6:00 p.m. There will be amazing appearances from Lions Legends, Detroit Lions Cheerleaders as well as the Lions mascot. The fest will have fun games and activities. Lucky fans will receive a pair of Lions Thunder Sticks, autographed items, and a poster courtesy of the Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers.
For general admission, fans can register up to 8 tickets to the events. All guests are required to have a ticket to enter the event.
