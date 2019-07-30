Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Woodward Avenue between Park and the Fisher Freeway will be closed July 30-31 from 5 p.m. to Midnight for the Democratic Presidential Candidates’ Debate at Fox Theatre.
The city says the QLine also will end at Adelaide beginning at 5 p.m. both days.
The detour routes are:
• If traveling north on Woodward, take Witherell from Woodward to Adams, then Adams to Brush and then Brush to the east Fisher (I-75) service drive to return to Woodward.
• If traveling south on Woodward, take the west Fisher (I-75) service drive to Cass, then Cass to Adams and then Adams to Park to return to Woodward.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.