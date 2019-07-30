Another Alligator Has Been Found In MichiganOn early Tuesday morning, an alligator was found wandering on the side of the road in Livingston County.

Woman Burns Book By Priest, Says He Assaulted Her In 1977A 57-year-old woman who says was sexually assaulted by a priest in 1977 burned his book outside the archdiocese headquarters in downtown Detroit.

Nessel Files Suit Against Out-Of-State Company For Fraudulent PracticesMichigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday her office has filed a lawsuit against St. Petersburg, Florida-based CA Certificate Service, doing business as MI Certificate Service, for allegedly deceptive solicitations targeting new Michigan businesses.

MDOT: Segment 3 Of I-75 Modernization Project In Oakland County Begins Aug. 12Weather permitting, work on segment 3 of the I-75 modernization project in Oakland County will begin on Monday, Aug. 12.

City Of Southfield Is Looking To Hire In Various DepartmentsThe City of Southfield is looking to hire people in the following departments: Public Safety, General Employment, and Non-Career.

Detroit: Street Closure Reminder For Democratic Debates July 30-31Woodward Avenue between Park and the Fisher Freeway will be closed July 30-31 from 5 p.m. to Midnight for the Democratic Presidential Candidates’ Debate at Fox Theatre.