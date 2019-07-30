OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Weather permitting, work on segment 3 of the I-75 modernization project in Oakland County will begin on Monday, Aug. 12.

“Based on the complexity and the volume of work, segment 3 will be constructed in phases,” said Metro Region Engineer Kimberly Avery. “Starting in spring 2020, each phase will be constructed in one year, with winter shutdowns, until fall 2023.”

Initially, the construction impacts will begin on the southbound lanes from 11 Mile to Eight Mile roads as crews begin preparations for a multi-year project to rebuild more than 5 miles of pavement, replace 25 bridges, construct retaining walls, and install new drainage infrastructure.

Starting Aug. 12, the right lane of southbound I-75 will be closed from 11 Mile to 8 Mile roads in order for crews to widen the shoulder for an eventual traffic shift. In addition to the single-lane closure, crews will close the following ramps:

– Westbound I-696 ramp to southbound I-75,

– Southbound I-75 exit to 8 Mile Road,

– Southbound I-75 exit to 9 Mile Road,

– 9 Mile Road entrance ramp to southbound I-75.

In 2020, all I-75 traffic will be on the southbound side of the freeway between 11 Mile and 8 Mile roads with two lanes open in each direction separated by a temporary concrete barrier. This will allow for the rebuilding of the northbound lanes from 8 Mile Road to I-696, along with all northbound ramps, retaining walls and portions of the northbound service drive.

Innovations will be the hallmark of segment 3, including the contract to build this portion of the I-75 modernization project. Using the design-build-finance-maintain (DBFM) contracting model, the Oakland Corridor Partners team will be responsible for the cost of designing, constructing and maintaining this 5.5-mile stretch over a 30-year period. Similar to a public-private partnership (P3), this procurement method allows for the flexibility to fund the project with availability payments spread out over the duration of the contract. The concessionaire is fully responsible for maintaining this section of I-75 for 25 years after construction is completed. The cost of this 30-year agreement is $1.4 billion, which includes $630 million in design and construction costs.

