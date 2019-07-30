Comments
(CBS DETROIT)– The Michigan Job Expo will help job-seeking people get hired by over 50 employers. From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the expo will be held at the Doubletree Hotel on Southfield Expressway.
Potential applicants are strongly encouraged to apply in-person. There are entry-level to top managerial positions in the following career fields: engineering, information technology, retail, production, industrial, education, nursing, and many more.
There are at least 250 openings available for those seeking employment. Please bring resumes and be ready to interview on the spot.
For more information, click here.
