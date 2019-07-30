Comments
(AP) — A coroner’s office has released the name of a 31-year-old Michigan man who died Sunday after falling about 31 feet from a bluff at Starved Rock State Park.
The La Salle County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the man as Alexander J. Torres of Holland, Michigan.
Police say Torres was attending a wedding at Starved Rock Lodge and fell after he went beyond a railing into a restricted area early Sunday. Torres fell onto some logs and brush about halfway down the bluff.
The park is located about 80 miles southwest of Chicago.
