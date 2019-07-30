Comments
METRO DETROIT (the Patch) — Michigan State Police are cracking down on speeders and aggressive driving behaviors on a couple local highways driven often by Metro Detroit commuters.
Troopers are resuming a traffic enforcement crackdown on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit this week, along a portion of I-96. Last week, MSP issued more than 200 tickets and 100 verbal warnings on M-10. The majority of tickets were written for speeding, police explained. One driver was ticketed for traveling 97 mph.
