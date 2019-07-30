Michigan Man Dies In Fall From Bluff At Illinois ParkA coroner's office has released the name of a 31-year-old Michigan man who died Sunday after falling about 31 feet from a bluff at Starved Rock State Park.

Former Lansing Catholic Students Invited To Debates By Presidential Candidate O'RourkeWhen Democrat Beto O'Rourke takes the stage in the second round of presidential primary debates on Tuesday, three young black men from Michigan who were inspired by ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick to kneel during the national anthem before their high school football games will be in the audience as guests of the former Texas congressman.

Police: 79-Year-Old Roseville Woman MissingThe Roseville Police Department is searching for a 79-year-old woman who was last seen July 26 around 7 a.m.

Michigan Lawsuit Filed To Block Redistricting Commission, Voters Cite Voter SuppressionMichigan Republicans have sued to block the creation of a redistricting commission, contending people would be unconstitutionally prohibited from serving on the panel.

Michigan Job Expo To Bring Over 50 Employers, Starts July 31The Michigan Job Expo will help job-seeking people get hired by over 50 employers. From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the expo will be held at the Doubletree Hotel on Southfield Expressway.

Feds Seek 15-Month Prison Term For Auto Union OfficialFederal prosecutors in Detroit are seeking a 15-month prison term for a labor leader who conspired to enrich himself and others by having Fiat Chrysler pay for meals, golf and other perks.