KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — The NBA and the Detroit Pistons have settled a lawsuit with the family of a G League player who died after collapsing during a game last year.

Zeke Upshaw played for the Grand Rapids Drive, a G League affiliate of the Pistons. He died two days after he was stricken.

 

LOUISVILLE, KY – NOVEMBER 12: Anton Gill #1 of the Louisville Cardinals shoots the ball while defended by Zeke Upshaw #3 of the Hofstra Pride during the game at KFC YUM! Center on November 12, 2013 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

A lawsuit filed by Upshaw’s estate said lifesaving measures weren’t attempted in a timely manner. Robert Hilliard, a lawyer for Upshaw’s mother, informed a judge Wednesday that a deal has been reached with the NBA and the Pistons. No details were disclosed.

The NBA confirmed a settlement and expressed sympathy to Upshaw’s family.

 

LOUISVILLE, KY – NOVEMBER 12: Luke Hancock #11 of the Louisville Cardinals and Zeke Upshaw #3 of the Hofstra Pride battle for a loose ball during the game at KFC YUM! Center on November 12, 2013 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

The lawsuit continues against other defendants in federal court in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

 

 

