DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say a man in connection with the fatal beating of a 24-year-old Berkley man is in custody.
Lawrence James Davis, 23, was taken into custody Tuesday following an open murder charge from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office July 26.
Davis is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in the 36th District Court sometime after 10 a.m.
The prosecutor’s office says after an accident on Livernois Avenue, Davis allegedly struck 24-year-old Tyler Wingate in the head and after Wingate was on the ground continued to stike him.
Davis reportedly left the scene and when police arrived they found Wingate on the ground unresponsive.
Wingate was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
