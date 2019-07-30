Mo Pop Festival was held this past weekend at West Riverfront Park in downtown Detroit, featuring performances by Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, Lizzo, and more. One of the most anticipated festivals to hit the streets of Detroit with crowds from all over the Midwest enjoying live music, indulge in food trucks and check out the local art scene. With an estimated 33,000 attendees, Mo Pop’s “boutique and niche” ambiance was indeed one of the must-see events of the year!
Re-live the excitement of Mo Pop in these snaps from local attendees!
New to “Seen in Detroit“? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!
Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!
View this post on Instagram
📍: @noshpitdetroit 🍴: Mac un’ cheese . this was SO good! my friend jena even said this was the best mac she’s ever had!! it was great finally getting to try @noshpitdetroit at mopop this weekend ☺️ so excited to visit you guys soon in detroit! i have never made it out to your food truck but definitely will now that i know this stuff is BOMB!! thanks for feeding us fellow vegans the good stuff 😊 . no lives are ever harmed in the making of a delicious vegan meal 😊😊❤️
View this post on Instagram
@mopopfestival @tame__impala #naturalmichigan #rawdetroit #detroitart #mittenstate #michiganphotographer #puremichigan #detroitgrammers #hellyeahdetroit #asdetroitsown #aerialphotography #dronedetroit #djimavic2pro #sonya7ii #detroitartist #asdetroitsown #onlyindetroit #dji_michigan #detroitbucketlist #detroitcreatives #comebackcity #michigan_view #visitdetroit #gameofdronez
You must log in to post a comment.