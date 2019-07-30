Comments
Chris Watts was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the brutal murders of his wife, two daughters, and an unborn son.
Today, in an exclusive interview, Dr. Oz speaks to Chris Watts’ neighbor whose security camera caught video evidence that was instrumental in helping put Watts behind bars.
Plus, the latest update in the case of the Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth, whose body police are still searching for since she went missing on Thanksgiving Day.
You must log in to post a comment.