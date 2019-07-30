DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A 57-year-old woman who says was sexually assaulted by a priest in 1977 burned his book outside the archdiocese headquarters in downtown Detroit.
Jeanne Hunton said Tuesday it’s too late to pursue criminal charges, but she was 14-years-old when she was assaulted by a priest during a summer job at Assumption Grotto church in Detroit.
The priest — who will not be identified since he hasn’t been charged — is in his 90s but Hunton says she wants to get the word out in case there are other victims.
Hunton told state police that she confronted him in 2010 and he claimed to have no recollection.
The Detroit Archdiocese says it hadn’t received any prior allegations. The archdiocese urges anyone with knowledge of abuse by clergy to contact police or the attorney general’s office.
Hunton says she’s starting a local chapter of SNAP, which stands for Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests.
