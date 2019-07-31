ACPS Automotive is stepping up its US operations with its location in the state of Michigan in Troy/Detroit. From here, all vehicle manufacturers based in the USA with future-oriented hitch technology will be provided with more intensive and timely support.

The development and establishment of this US sales and development location should create the conditions for further growth.

Europe’s market leader in hitch systems will now increasingly offer its successful and high-quality products under the ORIS brand in the USA.

Since 2013 ACPS Automotive has been supplying Audi, BMW, GM, Mercedes, Tesla, Volvo and VW from the production plant in Mexico with US- and Europe-specific hitch systems.

“We are responding to the need for our ORIS hitches in the US by establishing our new site in Troy,” says Caspar Baumhauer, Managing Director and CEO of the ACPS Automotive Group. Current demand shows that the market is ready for this offer. “In doing so, we are creating more capacity that we urgently need in order to serve our customers’ requests and decisively expand our market position,” continues Caspar Baumhauer.

ACPS Automotive is improving its service level and customer proximity through its decision to expand ORIS hitches in the US. At the same time, this investment means more proximity to car manufacturers.

As a result, the company strengthens its position as a problem solver for the appropriate hitch in the context of development and project realization as well as new business ventures. With competent local employees, existing and new customers have direct contact persons for their specific needs. The regional anchoring also guarantees short communication channels without linguistic hurdles.

ACPS Automotive is represented in Europe, Russia, Mexico and North America with a total of 12 locations – production sites, development and distribution centers.

As a result of the additional location, the company’s consistent growth strategy will continue successfully in the USA as well. In Mexico, ACPS Automotive, with around 150 employees, already operates a production facility from which the US market is supplied locally.

