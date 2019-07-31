Comments
(CBS DETROIT)-The City of Southfield will be holding a swearing-in ceremony for Chief of Police Elvin Barren. This ceremony will be happening on Monday, July 29, at 10 a.m. in the City Council Chambers.
The event will feature an appearance from City Council President Lloyd Crews and City Administrator Fred Zorn. They will both be giving remarks. Refreshments will be available in the lobby after the ceremony.
