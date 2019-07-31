Comments
(CBS DETROIT)– Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon will retire August 31, 2019. She will also receive a $2.45 million severance over a three-year period.
Simon’s unpaid leave from her position began when Michigan State University community members criticized her mishandling of the Nassar sex abuse scandal.
She has been charged with lying about her involvement in the Larry Nassar controversy. The case investigation is still underway.
President Simon exits the university with almost four decades of experience working in higher education.
