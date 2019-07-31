



– Christopher Kyle, a multi-entrepreneur widely known for Hashtag Props and Photobooth 313, is tapping into a new market: fish spas. With a Garra Spas location in Briarwood Mall, Kyle now owns the first fish spa in Michigan.

The inspiration to start a Garra Spas franchise organically came about when Kyle received a prop order from the Garra Spas’ Las Vegas location.

“I was under the assumption that fish spas were only operating overseas. Once I received [the] order, I learned about Garra Spas [that operated] in the U.S.,” he says.

Kyle states that he instantly began researching franchise opportunities. As he discovered more information, he recalled a fish spa experience he and his wife had while vacationing in the Dominican Republic a few years prior.

It then made perfect sense for Garra Spas to be their next business venture.

Since its grand opening, customers have fallen in love with the Garra Spas in Ann Arbor. Kyle attributes Garra Spas’ success to its relaxing atmosphere and the amazing, unique services.

“We’ve brought an overseas experience right to your backyard. We play Caribbean music as customers enjoy our services, which helps reinforce our out-of-town vibe…The feeling of [Garra Rufa] fish swimming all around [their] feet gives our customers so many laughs, giggles and pure joy. And their feet come out of the tanks feeling soft and smooth, which is the icing on the cake,” he says.

The drive to serve his customer base with unforgettable quality experiences is what keeps Kyle going these days as his schedule picks up.

Like many entrepreneurs, Kyle once sat at his desk dreaming of “[being] his own boss and [wanting] to take control of [his] future”. He spent nine years at a State of Michigan job, often feeling he was not living out his true purpose.

Now, working for himself full-time is his everyday reality.

Kyle offers encouraging words of advice to those who want to pursue their entrepreneurial passions while working a 9 to 5.

“Please don’t let anyone make you feel bad for working your 9 to 5. You must do what you have to do to in order to provide for your family. It would be financially irresponsible to quit your job, and then struggle to make ends meet…Work your full-time job while building your additional streams of income on the side. Once you’re no longer able to manage both, then that’s when you may want to consider walking away,” he advises.

He then adds that people do not have to “leap into entrepreneurship”. In his opinion, slowly transitioning into self-employment is the greatest way to ensure success.

Speaking of success, this husband and wife duo already have plans for franchise expansion, wanting to set up spas all over the state of Michigan. They are currently looking to secure a Garra Spas location in Troy’s Somerset Mall.

