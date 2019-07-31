(CBS DETROIT) – Attention Kroger shoppers, if you want cash back at checkout you’ll now be charged a fee.
Kroger now charges a 50-cent fee for debit card cashback transactions.
There’s no fee for any request $0.99 and under, a $0.50 fee for cash back between $1 and $100 and a $3.00 fee for cash back over $100 and up to $300. Customers are not allowed to withdraw more than $300 in cash back.
Kroger said on Twitter: “Our cash back program allows customers to get up to $300 cash back, and that’s a convenience they can’t get at any of our competitors. When customers scan their Kroger card, the .50 cent fee is waived for cash back up to $100 and the fee is $3.00 for the amount higher than $100.
— Kroger (@kroger) July 24, 2019
