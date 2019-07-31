ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed free agent defensive tackle Fredrick Jones and released wide receiver Brandon Reilly.
ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 31: Ryan Jackson #22 of the Houston Cougars runs against Fredrick Jones #55 of the Florida State Seminoles as Colton Freeman #73 of the Houston Cougars blocks in the second quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
The Lions announced the moves Tuesday. Jones spent some of this offseason with the New York Jets after going undrafted out of Florida State. He appeared in 46 games for the Seminoles, including 10 starts, and had 67 tackles and 2½ sacks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 17: Brandon Reilly #89 of the Buffalo Bills catches a touchdown pass against Mitchell White #41 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Bills 20-16. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Reilly was an undrafted free agent in 2017. He spent time on Buffalo’s active roster but has never appeared in an NFL game.
