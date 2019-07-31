Comments
OAKLAND COUNTY (the Patch) — Heads up, motorists. Bridge work is closing down a busy exit in Oakland County.
OAKLAND COUNTY (the Patch) — Heads up, motorists. Bridge work is closing down a busy exit in Oakland County.
Ongoing bridge work will require Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews to close the northbound I-75 exit ramp to Chrysler Drive at 4 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. The ramp is expected to remain closed until the end of August as crews work to complete the repairs on the ramp bridge for the southbound I-75 exit to Chrysler Drive.
During the ramp closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be directed to eastbound M-59 to northbound Squirrel Road, then westbound Featherstone Drive to access the Chrysler facility.
Click here to continue.
You must log in to post a comment.