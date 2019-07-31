AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Ongoing bridge work will require Michigan Department of Transportation crews to close the northbound I-75 exit ramp to Chrysler Drive at 4 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4.
The ramp is expected to remain closed until the end of August as crews work to complete the repairs on the ramp bridge for the southbound I-75 exit to Chrysler Drive.
During the ramp closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be directed to eastbound M-59 to northbound Squirrel Road, then westbound Featherstone Drive to access the Chrysler facility.
The overall I-75 project includes repairing 21 bridges between South Boulevard and Baldwin Road in Auburn Hills. Included in the work is resurfacing both directions of I-75 between South Boulevard and Giddings Road. The road work includes repairing the ramps at the Chrysler Drive and M-24 (Lapeer Road) interchanges. All work on this $21 million investment is expected to be completed in November.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.