MICHIGAN (the Patch) — The Michigan Lottery’s Lotto 47 jackpot continues to grow and has reached $13.75 million. To win the jackpot, players must match all six of the numbers drawn.
If a player wins tonight’s Lotto 47 jackpot, it would mark the second time the game’s top prize has been won in 2019. In February, a player won a $2.5 million Lotto 47 jackpot with a ticket bought atthe Uptown Bar, located at 8 West Front Street in Monroe.
Each Lotto 47 play is $1. Players select six numbers from one to 47 for a chance to win a jackpot starting at $1 million and that grows until someone wins it. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Lotto 47 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $1.5 million in the nightly Double Play drawing.
