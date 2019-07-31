LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday Jayme LaPoint, 20, of Athens, pleaded guilty before Branch County Circuit Court Judge P. William O’Grady to two felonies for her role in a four-person Coldwater conspiracy ring that plotted to kidnap, sexually assault and kill young children. LaPoint is the third ring member to plead guilty in this case.
“One of our important responsibilities as law enforcement officers is the safety and welfare of our children and residents,” Nessel said. “I am incredibly proud of the swift action taken by the Michigan State Police and our career prosecutors who intercepted these plans to carry out incredibly heinous crimes and prevented Michigan children from being harmed.”
In May 2018, the Michigan State Police received a complaint from a witness that claimed LaPoint’s co-defendants, 33-year-old Matthew Toole and 33-year-old Talia Furman, both of Battle Creek, had Child Sexually Abusive Material on their phones and had plans to abuse and murder a young girl.
Upon further investigation by the Michigan State Police and the Attorney General’s Office, it was discovered that Furman had been exchanging messages with LaPoint’s live-in boyfriend, David Bailey, 37, of Kalamazoo, detailing the same plans to abuse and kill a young girl. Evidence retrieved from the couple’s home revealed both Bailey and LaPoint had engaged in these conspiracies with Toole and Furman. The four met for pizza at Bailey’s home and laid out the plot to kidnap a child from the county fair and rape and then murder that child.
LaPoint pleaded guilty Monday to the following:
• One felony count of Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping – a maximum sentence of life in prison; and
• One felony count of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct – a maximum sentence of life in prison.
LaPoint’s plea follows Furman’s and Bailey’s guilty pleas late last month. Toole’s trial begins Sept. 10.
Furman and Bailey will be sentenced on Monday, Aug. 26; LaPoint will be sentenced Sept. 23.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.