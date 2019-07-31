DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – In an effort to provide transparency, financial integrity and accountability, a new site now lets Detroiters see the city of Detroit payments to vendors and more.
This comes after an executive order was signed by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan in 2015.
Detroiters can access their ‘Open Checkbook’ beginning with invoices in Fiscal Year 2017-2018, which were $1,215,805,728.73.
The site breaks down payments by departments excluding non departmental payments, pass through payments and employee salary costs.
Users can click on a bar (Department of Public Works example below) to see details of the total payments.
Users are also able to browse through the glossary of terms used in the data tool.
The website is for general information purposes only and if Detroiters have feedback or thoughts, they are encouraged to do so here.
