(CBS DETROIT)– On Wednesday, 24-year old Lawrence James Davis was arraigned on an open murder charge in 36th District Court. More details regarding the fatal assault became known.
Throughout the arraignment, Davis appeared on video and reportedly did not say much.
Surveillance footage showed evidence that Davis punched and kicked Tyler Wingate to death. He also searched through his pockets.
A person reported to be Davis’ relative apologized to the Wingate family for their loss and stated that Davis did not mean for the assault to happen.
Davis was taken into custody on Tuesday after a week-long manhunt.
Secretary of State records demonstrate that Davis did not have a driver’s license and had driving suspensions dating back to 2014.
Davis also had no vehicle registered to his name.
His next court dates are Aug. 14 and Aug. 21.
