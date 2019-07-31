FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A city wide open house for Farmington Hills will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 on the City Hall campus located at 31555 West Eleven Mile Road at the corner of Eleven Mile and Orchard Lake Road.
Residents can learn about the Fire Department, the Police Department, the Division of Public Works, the Special Services Department, and other city programs and services.
• Climb inside fire engines, police cars, and DPW trucks.
• Meet the City’s police dog Dozer and see a K-9 demonstration.
• Take part in fire safety demonstrations and learn about the National Fire Prevention Week theme for 2019 – “Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and practice your escape. ”
• Register to vote.
• Draw with chalk on a snow plow.
• Enter a raffle to win a street sign with your name on it.
• Jump in a bounce house and more.
For more information, call 248-871-2500 or watch for more details at www.fhgov.com.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.