Former Bad Boy Laimbeer Surprised By 'Land Of Lost' Cast"We had to wear wet suits and full masks and everything," Laimbeer said. "We were supposed to be their enemies and we mainly just hissed on the show. It was a lot of fun."

Lions Continue to Build Depth On D-Line With Signing Of Fredrick JonesThe Lions announced the moves Tuesday. Jones spent some of this offseason with the New York Jets after going undrafted out of Florida State. He appeared in 46 games for the Seminoles, including 10 starts, and had 67 tackles and 2½ sacks.

Jake Rogers Only Bright Spot In Tigers Loss To Angels 6-1Matt Thaiss homered and drove in three runs while Griffin Canning threw four-hit ball over six innings as the Angels put together a good game in what has been a disappointing homestand against two of the worst teams in the American League.

Jones Working On Win, New Contract With GibbsErik Jones started the season on the hot seat for Joe Gibbs Racing. Now, 21 races into the season, he is on a hot streak for the best team in NASCAR and making an easy case for a new contract.