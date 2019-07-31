Comments
DETROT (the Patch) — It’s the most expensive house on the market right now – a 14-bedroom mansion in the city’s Arden Park area, just a few blocks from the historic Boston Edison.
DETROT (the Patch) — It’s the most expensive house on the market right now – a 14-bedroom mansion in the city’s Arden Park area, just a few blocks from the historic Boston Edison.
Upon entry you’re greeted by marble statues and wrought iron fencing, leading into a grand entryway that includes a double set of grand staircases. The home features several fireplaces, distinguished ceilings including in navy and gold, a fully-updated kitchen and sunroom with wall-to-wall windows.
Click here to continue.
You must log in to post a comment.